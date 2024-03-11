Two people were taken to hospital after two cars were engulfed in a fire at a petrol station on the A14.

Suffolk and Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Services were alerted at about 1.54pm yesterday to the blaze at Newmarket Rowley Mile garage along the major route eastbound between junction 36 and junction 37.

A Cambridgeshire spokesperson said 10 crews were called and about 20 firefighters attended the incident.

The fire at Newmarket Rowley Mile garage along the A14. Picture: Charlotte Meddings

Crews arrived to find two cars well alight on the petrol station forecourt.

Wearing breathing equipment, firefighters used hose reels to extinguish the blaze before returning to their stations by 4pm.

The spokesperson said the cause of the fire was accidental after the vehicles were involved in a collision.

An East of England Ambulance Service spokesperson said two ambulances, an ambulance officer vehicle and four hazardous area response team vehicles attended.

They said three patients were assessed at the scene and two were transported to West Suffolk Hospital.