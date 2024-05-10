Two people have been taken to hospital after a HGV was involved in a collision with two other vehicles on the A14 near Newmarket.

Police, firefighters and the ambulance service attended the crash which was eastbound where the A14 merges with the A11.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service was called at 11.51am with three crews from Burwell, Bury St Edmunds and Newmarket attending.

The incident is eastbound where the A14 merges with the A11 in Newmarket. Picture: Google and istock

A spokesperson said four people were involved in the collision.

Two people were trapped and firefighters rescued them by removing the roof of one of the vehicles.

Two other people were being seen by the ambulance service.

An East of England Ambulance Service spokesman said three ambulances and an ambulance officer vehicle were sent.

Two patients were taken to West Suffolk Hospital for further care.

National Highways said all lanes had reopened between junctions 36 and 37.

There were five miles of tailbacks on the A14 eastbound and A11 northbound.



