Two people have been taken to hospital after a serious crash in Newmarket.

Police attended the incident involving two vehicles in Bury Road at 7.30pm yesterday.

Four people were in one vehicle and two in the second.

Police attended a serious crash on the B1506 Moulton Road, Newmarket, last night, from which two people were taken to Addenbrookes Hospital with serious injuries

Fire and ambulance services were also at the scene.

Two individuals were taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital for treatment to serious injuries.

The road was reopened at around 5.25am today, and police thanked drivers for their patience.