Two people taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital with serious injuries after crash on B1506 Moulton Road, Newmarket, last night
Published: 07:16, 20 December 2023
| Updated: 16:59, 20 December 2023
Two people have been taken to hospital after a serious crash in Newmarket.
Police attended the incident involving two vehicles in Bury Road at 7.30pm yesterday.
Four people were in one vehicle and two in the second.
Fire and ambulance services were also at the scene.
Two individuals were taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital for treatment to serious injuries.
The road was reopened at around 5.25am today, and police thanked drivers for their patience.