Two road closures have been announced for tomorrow to allow for Suffolk Highways works.

The B1103 The Avenue, in Newmarket, will be shut from High Street to Station Approach, between 10am and 3pm, for pothole repairs.

A diversion is via the B1063, A1304 and vice versa.

The Avenue, in Newmarket, will be shut from High Street to Station Approach. Picture: Google

Meanwhile, a closure will be in place along the B1067 Bramford Road, in Bramford, between 10am and 3pm, for vegetation clearance.

A diversion is via the B1067, A1214, A1017, B1113, B1067 and vice versa.

Access for businesses will be via the Ipswich end of the closure.