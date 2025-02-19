Two Suffolk police officers are facing gross incompetence proceedings following the murder of a Newmarket woman by her husband in November 2023.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct began an investigation began following a mandatory referral from Suffolk Constabulary after Mrs Taiwo Abodunde’s death at her home in Exning Road and looked at the actions and decision making of the officers who came into contact with her and her husband, Olobunmi Abodunde, between November 27 and November 28, the day he beat her to death.

The investigation found that on 27 November, two police constables, one a probationer, responded to a report of a domestic incident at the couple’s address. Mr Abodunde was arrested for common assault and assault causing actual bodily harm and taken into custody and released on bail later that evening.

The house in Exning Road where Taiwo Abodunde was murdered in November 2023

The two officers returned to the address the next day for a pre-arranged meeting with Mrs Abodunde to take a statement but were unable to make contact with her.

While outside her home they heard a disturbance within the address and discussed with their supervisor, an acting police sergeant, whether they had grounds to enter the premises. After 35 minutes, the officers entered the property and discovered Mrs Abodunde dead at the scene.

Mr Abodunde, who was also inside the house, was arrested on suspicion of her murder and in May 2024, was jailed for life after admitting murder.

One of the officers who attended the house faces allegations that their actions may have amounted to gross incompetence. This relates to the handling of the domestic incident on November 27 and for delaying entry into Mrs Abodunde’s home the following day, despite having concerns for her wellbeing and suspicions that Mr Abodunde was inside the address.

The officer’s supervisor will also face allegations that their actions may have amounted to gross incompetence for advising the officers not to enter the property, despite being made aware of the officers’ concerns for Mrs Abodunde.

It’s also alleged he failed to be diligent in his duties and responsibilities as an acting sergeant regarding his supervision of the case after Mr Abodunde was taken into custody on November 27.

The probationary officer was not to face any disciplinary or performance proceedings and resigned from the force during the investigation.

IOPC director Emily Barry said: “Our deepest sympathies remain with the family and friends of Taiwo Abodunde and anyone affected by her tragic and senseless murder.

“As a result of our investigation into the police contact prior to her death, we have decided that two Suffolk officers should face a gross incompetence meeting in relation to their actions between 27-28 November.

“Gross incompetence meetings occur when the evidence indicates that the officer’s failure or inability to perform their duties to the required standard may potentially be so serious that it would justify dismissal.

“It is not our role to decide if the officers’ actions amount to gross incompetence. That will be for a police performance panel to determine after considering all of the evidence.”