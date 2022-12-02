Two Suffolk towns have been named amongst the most in demand locations for properties in England.

Research conducted by property experts at GetAgent found Woodbridge was seventh most in demand with an average of 79,200 annual property searches made in the area.

The town recorded a lusted-after score of 68 per cent and 78 properties were up for sale at the time of the research.

Woodbridge and Newmarket have been named among the most in demand. Picture: iStock (61066277)

Newmarket was also handed an accolade, coming in 20th on the list.

The town had an average of 118,800 annual property searches and recorded a lusted-after score of 65 per cent.

This comes after Woodbridge was named one of the happiest places to live in the country.

Malton in Yorkshire and the Humber topped the list, while Colchester in Essex and Langford in Bedfordshire were also mentioned.