Two people were taken to hospital after a three car crash on one of the main roads into Newmarket.

At about 11.30am today three cars crashed in Barbara Stradbroke Avenue, prompting a large response from emergency services.

A Mercedes flipped on to its roof, with its side and front airbags deployed, and a van appeared to have suffered substantial damage to its back and was seen by passersby in the hedge. A Kia was also involved in the crash.

Emergency services at the scene of a crash in Newmarket's Barbara Stradbroke Avenue, the A1304.

The driver of the van, a man in his 30s, and the driver of the Mercedes, a woman in her 40s, sustained injuries which a spokesman from Suffolk Police described as minor. They were both taken to hospital.

An East of England Ambulance Service spokesman told Suffolk News: "One patient was transported to Addenbrooke’s Hospital, Cambridge, for further assessment and treatment, while another was conveyed to West Suffolk Hospital in Bury St Edmunds.”

At the time of the crash one of the side of the A1304 was closed, with temporary traffic lights in the road as engineers from BT Openreach were working near The Links Golf Club.

When emergency services were at the scene the Newmarket-bound carriageway was closed, with workmen directing traffic around the crash. The road has now been re-opened to traffic.

