Emergency services called to fire in Lacey’s Lane, in Exning, near Newmarket, involving two cars
Published: 16:48, 12 March 2024
| Updated: 17:09, 12 March 2024
Emergency services were called to a fire involving two vehicles near a town.
Police and the fire service attended the blaze in Lacey’s Lane, Exning, near Newmarket, which was at 3.30pm.
Two cars parked next to each other, a Peugeot and a Citroen, were alight.
No one was in either vehicle and no injuries have been reported.
It is believed that one vehicle was on fire at first, which then spread to the other.