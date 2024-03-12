Emergency services were called to a fire involving two vehicles near a town.

Police and the fire service attended the blaze in Lacey’s Lane, Exning, near Newmarket, which was at 3.30pm.

Two cars parked next to each other, a Peugeot and a Citroen, were alight.

Lacey's Lane, in Exning, near Newmarket, where emergency services were called to a vehicle fire this afternoon. Picture: Google Maps

No one was in either vehicle and no injuries have been reported.

It is believed that one vehicle was on fire at first, which then spread to the other.