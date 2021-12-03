Two lanes of the A14 near Newmarket were closed in the early hours of this morning after a crash between two vehicles.

Police closed the lanes following the collision on the A14 eastbound near junction 37 which they were called to at 2.15am.

A Cambridgeshire Police spokesman said one person suffered minor injuries in the crash.

He said the road was reopened after the vehicles had been recovered.

According to National Highways, the A14 lanes had reopened by 5.35am.