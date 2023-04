More news, no ads

Two women were arrested on suspicion of drink driving in Newmarket last night.

In a Mildenhall Police tweet, a spokesman said a female drink driver was reported in the town.

She was found, blew 70ugs and then 60ugs in custody.

Another was reported, found and blew 81ugs, with 79ugs in custody.

The spokesman added: “Drink driving can have life changing consequences. Why do it?”