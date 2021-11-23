A group of protesters has congregated on the stallion roundabout in Newmarket today to campaign against the government's policy on vaccinations.

The group, numbering around 20, took up positions around the roundabout at around 3pm and waved placards at passing motorists in protest against vaccination passports, vaccinations for children and other vaccine legislation.

One protester who did not wish to be named, said: "We've come here from Newmarket, Bury St Edmunds and Cambridge for a peaceful protest against vaccination legislation which is really concerning and focused on scaring us all.

Protesters congregated on the stallion roundabout in Newmarket.

"The coronavirus act, the police crimes and sentencing bill, vaccinations for children and increasing powers which enable the government to throw people in jail for ten years are all disproportionate actions to the threat we face.

"We are signposting people towards scientists whose dissenting voices suggest a targeted approach is a more measured way forward which doesn't cause panic and destroy the economy.

"These scientists are being censored, our freedom of choice is being removed and the government is untouchable in all this.

"I'm not saying there isn't a virus and it isn't dangerous for some people in our population, but the disproportionate response is harming our society."

The group, which also organises meets in parks every Sunday from 10am to 11am received a mixed reception from passing motorists, with many shouting abuse as they passed.