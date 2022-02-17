Lanwades Business Park in Kentford is one of a number of 33 sites across the UK that will be open for vaccinating 12 to 15-year-olds during half term.

Pharmacy2U, the UK's largest online pharmacy, will be running the vaccination drive and has urged parents to bring their children along during the half term holiday.

Pharmacy2U has been operating Covid-19 vaccination sites across England since January 2021 and has so far vaccinated over 1,000,000 people against the virus at various locations during the pandemic, including at Newmarket Racecourse.

Residents queueing for vaccinations in Newmarket in November of last year.

Mark Livingstone, CEO of Pharmacy2U, says: “We are incredibly proud at Pharmacy2U to help play our part in protecting people across the country and supporting the incredible effort the NHS has put into the vaccination programme. The extension of our vaccination service into this new age range marks a huge step in increasing the number of people that will have access to the vaccines and we feel privileged to be able to do so and help ease some of the huge pressures that the NHS are currently under.

“Our fully immunisation trained pharmacists and other healthcare professionals will be giving patients these vital vaccinations, providing an essential service to help prevent the spread of this virus. We’re working closely with the national and regional NHS teams to deliver further vaccination sites for patients in areas that need them most.”

Recent ONS data has shown that rates of Covid-19 infections among those in school years 7-11 remain high, with around one in 11 testing positive in the week to February 5. Despite this, it is estimated that two in five are yet to receive their first dose, so the half term break is an ideal opportunity for those yet to do so to get protected.

All vaccinations will be administered by a qualified healthcare professional and parents and guardians are asked to attend vaccination sites with their children.

To book an appointment and to check our clinic timings, visit the Pharmacy2U website www.pharmacy2u.co.uk.