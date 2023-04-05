Jeff-Joseph Muiruri, from Saffron Walden, found guilty of drink-driving in Newmarket
Published: 18:02, 05 April 2023
| Updated: 18:07, 05 April 2023
A van driver from Essex has been banned from the roads for over a year after being caught drink-driving through Newmarket.
In the dock at Suffolk Magistrates' Court in Ipswich yesterday was 26-year-old Jeff-Joseph Muiruri, of King Street, Saffron Walden.
He was arrested on January 29 after being pulled over on Fordham Road.
The court heard how Muiruri drove a Ford Transit van through the town – and after he was stopped, he blew 60 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath – the limit is 35.
He was charged with driving a motor vehicle while above the alcohol limit.
He was found guilty.
Muiruri was banned from driving for 17 months and fined £518.