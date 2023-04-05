A van driver from Essex has been banned from the roads for over a year after being caught drink-driving through Newmarket.

In the dock at Suffolk Magistrates' Court in Ipswich yesterday was 26-year-old Jeff-Joseph Muiruri, of King Street, Saffron Walden.

He was arrested on January 29 after being pulled over on Fordham Road.

Muiruri appeared in Suffolk Magistrates' Court yesterday. Picture: Mark Westley

The court heard how Muiruri drove a Ford Transit van through the town – and after he was stopped, he blew 60 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath – the limit is 35.

He was charged with driving a motor vehicle while above the alcohol limit.

He was found guilty.

Muiruri was banned from driving for 17 months and fined £518.