A woman was 'lucky to have not been hurt' when her car rolled after she was forced to swerve to avoid a van which pulled out on her.

The woman was driving along the B1061, just outside Newmarket at Stetchworth, when a large white van pulled out in front of her yesterday at about 2.10pm

To avoid smashing into the van she had to swerve, and hit the grass bank on the opposite side of the road which caused her Volkswagen Passat to roll over.

woman was driving along the B1061, just outside Newmarket at Stetchworth, when a large white van pulled out in front of her yesterday at about 2.10pm. Picture: Cambridgeshire Police (49895713)

Pc Henry Marshall said: "Luckily the woman wasn't hurt in the crash but the driver of the van, who likely witnessed the entire thing, didn't stop."

Cambridgeshire Police, as the crash happened just over the Suffolk border, is now on the hunt for the van driver, and have launched an investigation into the incident.

"The woman has been left extremely shaken by the incident and I'm urging the driver, or anyone who may know who the driver was, to contact us," he said.

And Pc Marshall added anyone who witnessed the incident should use the online reporting form or call 101, quoting incident 249 of August 3.

Read more: All the latest news from Suffolk

Read more: All the latest news from Newmarket