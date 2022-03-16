A van has been stolen from a residential street in Newmarket.

Police are appealing for information after a white Ford Transit van was stolen in Lowther Street.

The van's registration is YC65 FXT, and was taken some time between 5.30pm yesterday and 7am this morning.

The van was stolen from Lowther Street in Newmarket. Picture: Google Maps

A resident in the area said the van was not parked in the street when they returned from work at around 9.30pm last night.

Anyone who has information which could help the inquiry is asked to contact Suffolk Police, quoting crime reference number: 37/15735/22.