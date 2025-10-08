Home   Newmarket   News   Article

Subscribe Now

Vandals set fire to Newmarket phone mast in George Lambton Avenue

By Alison Hayes
-
alison.hayes@iliffemedia.co.uk
Published: 13:55, 08 October 2025

Police are hunting arsonists who caused extensive damage to a mobile phone mast in Newmarket.

The 5G 3UK mast in George Lambton Avenue together with an associated cabinet was set alight during the early hours of Tuesday.

Network customers have since reported poor signals.

The 5G 3UK mast in George Lambton Avenue, Newmarket, together with an associated cabinet was set alight during the early hours of Tuesday. Pictures: Submitted
The 5G 3UK mast in George Lambton Avenue, Newmarket, together with an associated cabinet was set alight during the early hours of Tuesday. Pictures: Submitted

A spokesman for Suffolk Police confirmed the report of criminal damage and urged anyone with any information to contact the force by calling 101 and quoting CAD 100 of October 7.

The Newmarket Journal contacted 3UK for comment but had no response before going to press.

Crime Newmarket Suffolk Homepage Alison Hayes