Police are hunting arsonists who caused extensive damage to a mobile phone mast in Newmarket.

The 5G 3UK mast in George Lambton Avenue together with an associated cabinet was set alight during the early hours of Tuesday.

Network customers have since reported poor signals.

A spokesman for Suffolk Police confirmed the report of criminal damage and urged anyone with any information to contact the force by calling 101 and quoting CAD 100 of October 7.

The Newmarket Journal contacted 3UK for comment but had no response before going to press.