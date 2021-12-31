A Christmas activity trail which was set up for families to enjoy along the Yellow Brick Road footpath in Newmarket has been vandalised in act branded as ‘absolutely disgusting’ by a local councillor.

Cut-out figures from The Wizard of Oz, complete with scanning barcodes for people to use to reveal the story, had been placed along the route on December 18 for children and their parents to enjoy over Christmas.

But on Thursday morning, Cllr Michael Anderson was alerted by a resident that many of them had been damaged, with one thrown in to the water-filled drainage ditch at the Exeter Road end of the trail.

Vandalism on the Yellow Brick Road

“The people who have done this are mindless idiots,” said Cllr Anderson, who represents Studlands Park on both the town and district council.

“There was a lot of time, money and effort that was spent on this project, just to make the youngsters happy, and it was great to see families enjoying themselves after everything people have had to go through because of the pandemic. Christmas should be a happy time for everybody and we need to put a smile on these children’s faces. It’s mindless vandalism and it doesn’t get anybody anywhere.

“Let’s just hope we can catch the people who did it. One of the signs that was vandalised was actually attached to the post where the CCTV camera is, so hopefully it will have picked up some footage.”

Tracey Harding, manager of Discover Newmarket, which is part of the Newmarket Community Network which worked organise the trail, outlined plans to have the trail repaired on Monday, although delays in delivery of the new boards meant the repairs were delayed until Wednesday.

“New boards were made for us and we were able to put them back in place”, she said.

“The new versions are smaller and won’t be quite the same, but we want to get the trail back up and running as soon as we could, because we had around 50 families visit on the day we launched the trail and it’s a lovely activity for families.

“We’re really disappointed that someone has gone and damaged them just days after they were put up.”

Newmarket mayor Michael Jefferys said he was disappointment at the damage but added that he was pleased to see that it had been repaired so that families could enjoy walking the route in to January.

“I think it’s important to keep the trail going as so many families were enjoying visiting the route.

“It’s just horrible that people would do this at a time when we’re all trying to have fun and we’ve put these figures up to provide families with a bit of fun and enjoyment.

“It’s so disappointing and I find it very difficult to understand the mentality of those who have damaged them.”

The trail, which runs from Exeter Road to Noel Murless Drive, is due to be in place until January 9.