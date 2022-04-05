More news, no ads

Crews are attending a vehicle fire on the A14 westbound at Newmarket.

Two units - from Newmarket and Bury St Edmunds - are on the scene of the incident on the off slip at the Newmarket/ Exning junction with the A142.

The fire was reported just after 5pm.

Pictures show the wreckage of the car fire on the A14. Picture: NSRAPT (55906096)

Crews started leaving the scene at about 5.30pm.

One lane of the off slip remains closed.