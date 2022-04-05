Home   Newmarket   News   Article

Pictures show wreckage of vehicle following A14 blaze at Newmarket/Exning junction with A142

By Charlie Masters
Published: 17:41, 05 April 2022
 | Updated: 18:58, 05 April 2022

Crews are attending a vehicle fire on the A14 westbound at Newmarket.

Two units - from Newmarket and Bury St Edmunds - are on the scene of the incident on the off slip at the Newmarket/ Exning junction with the A142.

The fire was reported just after 5pm.

Pictures show the wreckage of the car fire on the A14. Picture: NSRAPT (55906096)
Crews started leaving the scene at about 5.30pm.

One lane of the off slip remains closed.

