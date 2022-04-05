Pictures show wreckage of vehicle following A14 blaze at Newmarket/Exning junction with A142
Published: 17:41, 05 April 2022
| Updated: 18:58, 05 April 2022
Crews are attending a vehicle fire on the A14 westbound at Newmarket.
Two units - from Newmarket and Bury St Edmunds - are on the scene of the incident on the off slip at the Newmarket/ Exning junction with the A142.
The fire was reported just after 5pm.
Crews started leaving the scene at about 5.30pm.
One lane of the off slip remains closed.