Car flipped over outside Kennett and Red Lodge near Newmarket following ice incident

By Cameron Reid
Published: 08:49, 19 January 2023
 | Updated: 09:48, 19 January 2023

A vehicle has flipped over on a Suffolk road this morning.

The car was lying on its roof when were police were called to the incident on Dane Hill Road outside Kennett near Newmarket.

The road was initially completely blocked but officers have opened one lane.

A car flipped over on the road from Red Lodge to Kennett. Picture: Google Maps
The person in the vehicle was checked out by an ambulance but received no major injuries.

