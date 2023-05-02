A driver has been reported after allegedly speeding at 100mph along two major routes in Suffolk.

In a tweet, Mildenhall Police said the vehicle was seized and stopped for ‘poor lane discipline’ along the A14 near Newmarket and the A11 near Red Lodge.

The vehicle had two bald tyres and its front headlight was also out.

The driver was found to have no insurance.