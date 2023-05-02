Home   Newmarket   News   Article

Driver stopped for speeding at 100mph by Mildenhall Police on A14 near Newmarket and A11 near Red Lodge

By Cameron Reid
-
Published: 07:51, 02 May 2023
 | Updated: 07:56, 02 May 2023

A driver has been reported after allegedly speeding at 100mph along two major routes in Suffolk.

In a tweet, Mildenhall Police said the vehicle was seized and stopped for ‘poor lane discipline’ along the A14 near Newmarket and the A11 near Red Lodge.

The vehicle had two bald tyres and its front headlight was also out.

A driver has been reported after allegedly speeding at 100mph on the A14 and A11 last night. Picture: Mildenhall Police
The driver was found to have no insurance.

