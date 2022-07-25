Police are appealing for information after a car parked in a road in Red Lodge was damaged.

The car was parked in Chase Avenue when the rear windscreen was smashed last week.

Police believe the damage happened sometime between 7pm Thursday, July 21 and12pm on Friday July 22.

If you saw who caused the damage or have any information about this incident, please contact Suffolk police quoting crime reference 37/46703/22 via their website or by calling 101.