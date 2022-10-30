Home   Newmarket   News   Article

Subscribe Now

Newmarket New Cheveley Road fail-to-stop crash leaves vehicles severely damaged

By Ben Robinson
-
ben.robinson@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 08:17, 30 October 2022
 | Updated: 11:05, 30 October 2022

More news, no ads

LEARN MORE

Four vehicles have been left severely damaged in a fail-to-stop crash in Newmarket.

The vehicles were parked in New Cheveley Road when they were hit by a motorist, who subsequently fled the scene.

Pictures from Mildenhall Police show three cars and one van have suffered extensive damage in the collision.

The vehicles were recovered from the scene.

Enquiries remain ongoing.

Crime Newmarket Suffolk Homepage Ben Robinson