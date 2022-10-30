Newmarket New Cheveley Road fail-to-stop crash leaves vehicles severely damaged
Published: 08:17, 30 October 2022
| Updated: 11:05, 30 October 2022
Four vehicles have been left severely damaged in a fail-to-stop crash in Newmarket.
The vehicles were parked in New Cheveley Road when they were hit by a motorist, who subsequently fled the scene.
Pictures from Mildenhall Police show three cars and one van have suffered extensive damage in the collision.
The vehicles were recovered from the scene.
Enquiries remain ongoing.