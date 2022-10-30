More news, no ads

Four vehicles have been left severely damaged in a fail-to-stop crash in Newmarket.

The vehicles were parked in New Cheveley Road when they were hit by a motorist, who subsequently fled the scene.

Pictures from Mildenhall Police show three cars and one van have suffered extensive damage in the collision.

#NRT5 attended a Fail to Stop RTC New Cheveley Road, #Newmarket. Driver has collided with multiple parked vehicles before leaving the scene. Vehicle recovered and enquiries continue #988 pic.twitter.com/LZrkTb3ked — Mildenhall Police (@MildnhallPolice) October 29, 2022

The vehicles were recovered from the scene.

Enquiries remain ongoing.