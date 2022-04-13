A former dressmaker, who last week celebrated her 100th birthday, is still sewing – doing needlework for friends.

Vera Barnes, of Stetchworth, was born on April 8, 1922, in London, but has lived in the village for a number of years.

She held a party with friends and family to celebrate Friday’s milestone.

Vera Barnes celebrated here 100th birthday on Friday. Picture: Mecha Morton

And, in traditional style, she also received a congratulatory message from the Queen.

Mrs Barnes is the eldest of four children, and now she has family throughout the UK, Australia, South Africa and Canada.

After leaving school, she worked at Harrods, among other prominent firms.

Vera Barnes in her youth

As part of her work for one company, she attended fashion shows in Paris, where she would sketch the exhibited designs so that they could be later turned into patterns and sold.

During the Second World War, she worked in a number of roles helping in the manufacture of military equipment, including a stint making parachutes, as well as valves for aircraft.

As a dressmaker, her skills were highly prized and, after the war, she worked with film stars and a band leader, among other clients.

To this day, Mrs Barnes continues to do small jobs for friends.

Her daughter Jacqui Venner said: “Mum has always been extremely skilled in making a variety of beautiful garments, some out of the tiniest scraps of material.

“Over the years she has also enjoyed producing some amazing costumes for various drama groups, including pantomime animals and fish, and indeed has just finished two.

“She is also still doing alterations for her friends.”

She added that her mother was a keen gardener and until recently had an allotment.

Mrs Barnes spent much of her birthday contacting her family abroad.