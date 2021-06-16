A veteran Newmarket-based jockey has been banned from Suffolk under bail conditions imposed on him when he appeared in court charged with beating up his ex-girlfriend.

Forty-two-year-old Adrian McCarthy, of St Gatien Stables in Vicarage Road, has been ordered by magistrates to not enter Suffolk and that he must live with his parents at their Wiltshire home.

Appearing via video link at Suffolk Magistrates' Court today, work rider McCarthy denied assaulting Emily Massam by beating in Newmarket in the early hours of Monday.

Adrian McCarthy, pictured at Lingfield Park Racecourse, has denied assault by beating at Suffolk Magistrates' Court today. Picture: PA Wire

Raller Rascar, prosecuting, told the court McCarthy went to Miss Massam's home at 1am where he then launched his attack, kicking and punching her.

But, during the 47 minute hearing, defence solicitor David Allan said his client denied the allegation and claimed it was him who was attacked.

After a brief adjournment bench chairman Michael Sweeting granted McCarthy conditional bail until October 13, the date set for his trial, which is expected to last three hours.

He is banned from entering the county other than to see a solicitor or attend court and cannot make direct or indirect contact with Miss Massam.

Mr Sweeting allowed McCarthy to visit his Newmarket flat and collect his belongings.

McCarthy has more than 200 wins under his belt and has ridden out for trainers Darryll Holland and Peter Chapple-Hyam during his career, which dates back to the 1990s.

