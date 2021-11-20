His racing career has spanned more than six decades, during which time he has been responsible for two of the most popular horses in racing history.

At 81, David Elsworth is Newmarket’s most senior trainer and, on Wednesday, his contribution to his sport, combining Classic success with victories in the Grand National and the Cheltenham Gold Cup, was recognised with a special award.

One of the most successful dual-purpose trainers Britain has produced, Elsworth will forever be associated with the iconic grey chaser, Desert Orchid, but on the Flat he also trained one of the country’s greatest stayers in Persian Punch.

Presented with the Cartier/Daily Telegraph Award of Merit, he said: “I’m very flattered. I feel like a bit of an imposter, in fact.

"But it is a great honour and when I think of those predecessors, it is something I shall treasure and appreciate those people who have supported me.”

His racing life began in 1955 as an apprentice to trainer Alec Kilpatrick at the Herridge stables now occupied by Richard Hannon.

“For the first couple of months, I only stayed because I didn’t have the guts to tell the guv’nor that I wanted to go home,” he remembered.

He enjoyed some success as a National Hunt jockey and then turned to training, eventually being granted a licence in June, 1978.

He trained his first winner on the Flat, Raffia Set, in April, 1979. The following year, Heighlin provided him with the first of nine winners at the Cheltenham Festival.

Relocating to Whitsbury Manor Stables in 1981 heralded the start of a golden period for Elsworth with the likes of Mighty Fly, who became the first horse to complete the Lincoln/Royal Hunt Cup double in 1983, and Melindra, winner of the the Wokingham, the same year.

Rhyme ‘N’ Reason’s victory in the Grand National helped Elsworth clinch a first Champion Trainer title in 1987/1988, and then came Desert Orchid, who became a national treasure thanks to a host of victories, including four wins in the King George VI Chase and an emotional success in the 1989 Cheltenham Gold Cup.

The brilliant grey found his way into the nation’s heart, winning 34 times over distances from two to three and a half miles.

Six weeks in the spring of 1990 epitomised Elsworth’s talent as a trainer over both codes.

Desert Orchid defied top-weight to take the Irish Grand National while In The Groove provided her trainer with a first Classic success in the Irish 1,000 Guineas.

The 1990s was also the decade of Persian Punch, whose career spanned nine seasons and included wins in 13 Group races, including two Goodwood Cups and three Jockey Club Cups.

In 2006 Elsworth moved to Newmarket’s historic Egerton House Stables and continued to enjoy significant success with his long-standing supporter Jeff Smith, including Barshiba, winner of back-to-back renewals of the Lancashire Oaks in 2009 and 2010.

“It’s still fun,” said Elsworth. “I’ve had a wonderful time and really enjoyed it but I think a lot of the romance goes with increasing years. I don’t know if that’s just me, we are all made differently, but personally I still enjoy it.”

