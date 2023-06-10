A dalmatian, which featured in the Disney film Cruella, has been treated at a veterinary hospital just outside Newmarket after being diagnosed with a life-threatening heart complaint.

Nine-year-old Marley needed expert care after he was found to be suffering from cardiac arrhythmia, an irregular heart beat or rhythm.

He was referred for expert care at Linnaeus-owned Dick White Referrals (DWR), in Six Mile Bottom where consultant in cardiology, Laurent Locquet, operated to place a pacemaker.

Marley, left, with actress Emma Stone in the Disney production, Cruella

“Marley’s story is remarkable. He’s a rescue dog who’s made a name for himself after appearing with actress Emma Stone in the Cruella film,” said Mr Locquet.

“Suddenly life took a downturn, though, when he fell ill and he was referred to us to investigate. Those investigations revealed he had cardiac arrhythmia, in Marley’s case a very low heart rate, which can be a high risk condition and even lethal, so we opted to implant a pacemaker.

“The pacemaker’s role is to to sense the heart’s own activity and intervene if the heart rate falls below a programmed level.”

Marley’s recovery is said to be going well, and is being carefully monitored at DWR’s sister clinic, Davies Veterinary Specialists in Hertfordshire, which is also owned by Linnaeus and is close to Marley’s home in Tring, Hertfordshire.

Davies’ cardiology specialist Lara Barron said: “Marley’s pacemaker is working beautifully with no complications.

“He will continue to have frequent rechecks every six to 12 months to assess the performance of the pacemaker and its battery life but we’re very pleased with his improvement.”

Marley’s owner, Laura Fantham, said: “I’m glad I agreed to the operation as he has fully recovered and, now he is on the appropriate support medication, he is back to his playful, robust self.”