The state-of-the art laboratory now in use by Newmarket vets’ practice Rossdales is just one of the legacies left by its founder, and titan of the equine veterinary world, Peter Rossdale, who died just hours after its official opening at the end of last month.

The £1.9 million investment has marked a milestone for the company and seen the labs that had been in use at Beaufort Cottage Stable for more than half a century, expanded and upgraded to world class facilities.

It was at the stables where Dr Rossdale, and his then partner, Michael Hunt, had set up in 1961, sharing the yard with Dick Perryman, who trained the 1946 Derby winner Airborne there.

The original laboratory had first been developed a few years later and was run by Leo Mahaffey, former pathologist at the town’s Equine Research Station, ably assisted by technician Margaret Powney.

On Mr Maheffey’s death, Sidney Ricketts took over and developed Beaufort Cottage Laboratories over the next decades.

Professor Ricketts, a former senior partner, spoke at the unveiling of the new facilities and was one of the guests, all of whom had played a significant role, both in the past and currently, in the success of the laboratory, who were greeted by Dr Alastair Foote, now its clinical director.

“Our new, state-of-the-art facilities will enable us to continue to expand the services we can offer, and maintain our position at the forefront of equine diagnostic laboratory services,” he said.

Work had begun on the upgrade in September 2019 with members of the Rossdales laboratories team starting to use the new facilities early the following year.

They boast a new reception area and sample drop-off point, an additional newly refurbished building with an upgraded laboratory space and air-handling facilities, along with a number of new cutting-edge analysers.

The laboratory has also introduced a range of new diagnostic and surveillance tests and, during the height of the pandemic, the team provided Covid PCR testing.

Following the move, the laboratory had its busiest year to date, processing more than 100,000 tests.

It had been designed with future expansion in mind, and in reality this began far sooner than had been anticipated as, following the closure of the Animal Health Trust (AHT) in July 2020, Rossdales Laboratories was awarded a contract by the Horserace Betting Levy Board to provide diagnostic laboratory services for essential equine infectious disease surveillance, in both thoroughbred and non-thoroughbred horses, services that were previously provided by the trust.

As a result, in August 2021, the development of new tissue culture and virus isolation facilities, supported by the New Anglia Local Enterprise Partnership through its Growing Business fund, was completed, an expansion which saw three former members of the AHT’s laboratory staff join the Rossdales team.

Although Dr Rossdale had not been able to attend the opening of the new laboratories on Friday, November 26, and had died later that day, he had been able to visit the practice a few weeks earlier to see the new facilities and was immensely proud of what has been achieved.

His legacy will be as one of the great pioneers in the advancement equine veterinary medicine, and the new laboratories are a fitting tribute to a man who shaped the future careers of many veterinary surgeons and whose lasting contribution to the profession will never be forgotten.

