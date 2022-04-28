A vets practice is looking after an adventurous, fleet-footed tortoise as an appeal is made to reunite him with his owner.

Vets4Pets, in Fordham Road, Newmarket, has taken in the adult tortoise, which was discovered roaming a garden in the village of Saxon Street, and has since been attempting to locate his owner so he can be reunited with them.

“We do not know exactly how old he is, but his health, weight and appetite are all very good so the tortoise, which is a Hermanns variety, probably hadn’t been on the loose for long,” said a spokesperson for the vets.

The Hermanns tortoise was found in a garden in Saxon Street.

“Depite that, we are still unsure just how far he had wandered as he’s a fairly fast mover for a tortoise.

“He was found having his own adventure in someone’s garden on the evening of April 20 and doesn’t have a microchip, so we haven’t been able to return him home just yet.

“He is a very friendly chap who loves walking around and eating dandelions and he is being kept safe in a vivarium for the time being.

“The team have been taken aback by his kind, adventurous nature and he’s become very popular here, but we would very much like to find his owner.

“If nobody comes forward, he will eventually go to a tortoise rescue centre.

“But, hopefully it won’t come to that, as someone out there must be missing him.

“We advise anyone with a tortoise to keep it in an enclosed, secure space when outdoors to prevent escape and keep away predators.”

Hermann’s tortoises can live almost as long as humans and are native to parts of southern Europe, living on a diet of plants and hibernating during the winter months.

If you have any information that might help this tortoise find his way back home, please contact Vets4Pets at newmarket@vets4pets.com