A leading Newmarket vet practice has urged pet owners to be aware of the dangers grass seeds can pose.

The warning from the team at Linnaeus-owned Lida Vets follows a recent case in which Pumpkin, a seven-year-old cat, needed help to remove a seed he is believed to have inhaled.

His owner, Luisa De Risio, knew her pet was in safe hands as she is clinical research and excellence director at Linnaeus.

Pumpkin fit and well after undergoing surgery to remove the grass seed

Luisa said Pumpkin had been experiencing a change in his voice for a few days, but was eating and drinking normally.

It was not until he was examined under sedation by Lida veterinary surgeon Ilan Lay that the grass seed was discovered in Pumpkin’s voice box, based in the larynx. Half of the larynx was paralysed and the area was inflamed.

Ilan, who successfully carried out surgery to remove the grass seed, said: “This was an unusual place to find a grass seed, but luckily Pumpkin is now back at home and fighting fit after a successful operation to remove it.

“Grass seeds can cause a lot of irritation and pain to animals and, as they can migrate internally, this can lead to infections within the chest cavity or abdominal cavity.

“These are both life-threatening conditions which often require specialist treatment. They can also migrate to places such as the spine, causing severe pain and debilitation.

“If you suspect your cat or dog may have a grass seed, then it’s vital you seek urgent help from a vet. The earlier these problems are detected, before the seed has had time to migrate around the body, the better, as it can usually be dealt with.”

The signs which mean a pet may have been affected by a grass seed can include head shaking, sneezing, coughing, sore eyes, swelling in the neck and mouth and foot licking, when seeds lodge in the hair between the toes.