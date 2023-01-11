The victim of a fatal crash that took place on Christmas Day has been named by police.

Officers were called to a crash involving a male pedestrian on the A14 near the A142 junction in Newmarket at around 8.40pm on December 25.

Police have today revealed the man has been provisionally identified as Leroy Lynch, 30, from the Newmarket area.

The incident was on the A14 in Newmarket near the A142 junction. Picture: Phil Fuller

Despite the arrival of air ambulance crews and the fire service, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

His identification is pending formal Coroner's inquest proceedings.

Anyone with information about the incident should contact the Serious Collision Investigation Unit on 101, quoting 37/80868/22 of 25 December 2022.