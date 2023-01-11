Victim of fatal Christmas Day crash on A14 Newmarket near A142 junction named as Leroy Lynch
Published: 12:28, 11 January 2023
| Updated: 12:30, 11 January 2023
The victim of a fatal crash that took place on Christmas Day has been named by police.
Officers were called to a crash involving a male pedestrian on the A14 near the A142 junction in Newmarket at around 8.40pm on December 25.
Police have today revealed the man has been provisionally identified as Leroy Lynch, 30, from the Newmarket area.
Despite the arrival of air ambulance crews and the fire service, he was pronounced dead at the scene.
His identification is pending formal Coroner's inquest proceedings.
Anyone with information about the incident should contact the Serious Collision Investigation Unit on 101, quoting 37/80868/22 of 25 December 2022.