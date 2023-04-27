A 31-year-old woman from a Suffolk town who died following a crash on a major route has been named.

Astrid Gruszecki, 31, of Houldsworth Terrace, Newmarket, died following a collision on the A11 on Saturday, April 22 at about 10.40pm outside Six Mile Bottom.

She was pronounced dead at the scene after she was struck by a red Jaguar XF travelling on the southbound carriageway.

Astrid Gruszecki of Newmarket, died following a collision on the A11 last week. Picture: iStock

The driver of the car, a man in his 50s, remained at the scene and is assisting with police enquiries.

Police ask anyone with information or dashcam footage of the collision, or of the moments leading up to, or immediately after, to tell officers about it through the police website using reference 648 of 22 April.

Anyone without internet access should call 101 quoting the same reference.