Victims of cheating Newmarket estate agent, Frank Smart, who conned them out of more than £80,000, have welcomed his fraud conviction but said they hoped his unexpected guilty pleas to keeping their rent and deposits would not see him get a lesser sentence.

Smart, who is currently serving a 28-month jail term for assault, was due to face trial for fraud in June next year, but on Friday at Ipswich Crown Court, where his case had had an administrative listing, he pleaded guilty to two charges of retaining rent and deposits under the S1 Fraud Act 2006.

The 46-year-old, formerly of Cheveley Park, is expected to be sentenced later this month.

Philippa Fletcher, who says she was left around £1,000 out of pocket by Smart, said: “I am not one for revenge but I hope he gets sent down because some people lost an awful lot more than we did.

“We were lucky because, when our rent was not paid, we turned up at his office and he paid us but two days later he disappeared and we lost our tenant’s deposit which he had not lodged with the deposit protection scheme and we had to pay ourselves to comply with the law.”

Another of Smart’s victims, Teresa Wright, said: “This incident was very stressful. I lost around £5,000. I had worked 10 years previously, seven days a week, in our convenience store. We had staff but we did long hours.

"During this time we only had one 10-day holiday and whatever we earned we put into buying a few flats, paying off mortgages as we went, because neither my husband nor I had careers with pensions and did not want to be impoverished in old age.

“The worst bit was finding that not only had he stolen our income, bad as that was, but that he had pocketed two tenants’ deposits and we had to find £1,800 immediately.

I am glad he has at last submitted a guilty plea but am resentful to think this could lessen any sentence which no doubt if custodial would be in a soft jail and that he would serve only half.”

Claire Warder, also duped by Smart, who owed her more than £1,200, said: “I can only imagine he pleaded guilty because he thought he might get off more lightly.”

Smart’s wrongdoing was first highlighted by the Newmarket Journal in September 2018 when, after closing his Wellington Street office in July, he had disappeared.

Several of his disgruntled clients reported him to Suffolk Police, but they refused to investigate because they said preliminary investigations did not show the case met the criminal burden of proof and that it was more suited to further investigation by one of the letting agency governing bodies.

The case was eventually taken up by Suffolk Trading Standards.

A spokesperson said: “We spoke to over 30 witnesses, with numerous landlords telling us that they didn’t receive rental income and had to refund tenancy deposits out of their own pocket.

“This resulted in individual losses ranging from £700 to over £8,000 and an estimated total loss in excess of £80,000.”