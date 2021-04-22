This video shows the moment a US Air Force plane destroys the helipad at Addenbrooke’s Hospital on take-off - meaning air ambulances cannot currently land there.

The crew of the Boeing/Bell CV-22B Osprey 10-0053 were conducting medical transfer training operations on Wednesday (April 21) at the site on Cambridge Biomedical Campus.

But when the Osprey took off, the rubber matting was blown apart by the force of the rotor wash.

East Anglian Air Ambulance confirmed today that it - along with the Magpas air ambulance and the Essex and Herts Air Ambulance - will be using the helipad at Cambridge City Airport while it is fixed.

This means it will take longer for patients to reach the hospital.

The Cambridge University Hospitals helipad is blown apart by the USAF Boeing/Bell CV-22B Osprey on April 21, 2021. Screen grab from Trailspotter video at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ObfdLy-QlsU

Dr Victor Inyang, medical director for EAAA, told the Cambridge Independent: “Due to an incident at the Cambridge University Hospitals helipad involving a military aircraft on Wednesday April 21 the helipad is temporarily unavailable.

“The next closest helipad is at Cambridge City Airport, where one of the East Anglian Air Ambulance (EAAA) teams is based.

“It will be possible for the EAAA helipad to be used as an alternative landing site during this time and have patients transferred to Addenbrooke’s from there by land ambulance.

“Addenbrooke’s is the major trauma centre for the region, therefore quick and efficient transfer of critically ill or injured patients to the hospital is vital.

“Using the EAAA helipad is the best alternative while the CUH helipad is reinstated.”

Cambridge University Hospitals and the US Air Force have been contacted for comment about the repair.