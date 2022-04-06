A public consultation into proposals to build 50 homes on a former middle school site in Newmarket has begun.

The land, in Fordham Road, has been largely unused since St Felix Middle School closed a decade ago.

Suffolk County Council, which owns the 11-acre site wants to build the houses on half of it.

St Felix site, Newmarket

But Newmarket Town Council has said it believes the whole site should now be retained for recreational and sport use as the town currently has an acute shortage of publicly accessible recreational space and the site is one of the few areas currently still available for such use.

The county’s development brief for the site, which is now being consulted on, proposes the relocation of existing tennis courts from the part of the site designated for the new houses to the remaining part and converted into a mixed-use games area.

The proposal also suggests the site would be linked to the neighbouring George Lambton playing fields which, it said, would mean increased recreation opportunities for the residents of Newmarket.

St Felix Middle school site in Newmarket. Picture by Mark Westley

But the playing fields remain the property of the Lambton family and are currently leased to the district council. That lease has many years to run, but eventually the ownership would revert back to the family which then may have other ambitions for the land and it could be lost as a public space.

The site is allocated for housing in the local plan but the town council agreed that was not a reason not to oppose the proposal.

Residents are being urged to make their views known by May 11 by going to www.phase2planning.co.uk/planning-consultations-StFelix.html or email office@phase2planning.co.uk