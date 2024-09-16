A village church which once ‘refused to die’ has celebrated its 550th anniversary.

St Nicholas’ Church in Denston, near Newmarket, has marked the milestone with a series of events including an exhibition on the church’s history, a Music Through the Ages Flower Festival and an online auction.

The Grade I listed building featured in the Sunday Times in 1988 as a church that ‘refused to die’ after villagers rallied together and saved the church with an extensive restoration project to preserve it for future generations.

Bishop Martin Seeley with the congregation after the special service at St Nicholas’ Church, Denston, near Newmarket. Picture: Phil Morley

The Rt Revd Martin Seeley, Bishop of St Edmundsbury and Ipswich, said: “This medieval church is at the focal point of a tiny village with just 100 villagers and it was humbling to hear how the spirit and determination of parishioners saved the day when the church was in danger of collapse and redundancy.

“It is rightly renowned as a must visit East Anglian church in a region that is not short of architectural gems.

‘‘Everyone should be applauded for their contribution in ensuring that this magnificent building, which has stood unflinchingly for 550 years, will be here for future generations.’’

Bishop Martin attended a Choral Evensong service yesterday, supported by the Cambridge Renaissance Voices, which marked the conclusion of the anniversary celebrations.

Church rector Eve Bell said: ‘‘The Denston 550 committee has worked incredibly hard to mark 550 years in the life of such a beautiful church and we were delighted that Bishop Martin was able to join with us in a service to celebrate such a significant milestone.

‘‘In a diocese that is obviously not short of churches, Bishop Martin’s presence was a fitting appreciation of the tireless work which so many put in to ensuring that churches such as St Nicholas’ are cherished now and for the future.

‘‘What is important to me about Denston is that all those I’ve met are very warm, friendly, hospitable and caring towards one another – there is a real sense of community.’’