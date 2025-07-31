Offices in a village could be used as a Sunday church as a council decision is due.

West Suffolk councillors will discuss plans to use offices at Swan Lane Business Park, in Exning, near Newmarket, as a place of public worship on Sundays.

Allwood Associates brought the planning bid forward in March last year, as a resubmission of a 2023 application, to fully turn the offices into a church which was refused by the council.

Swan Lane Business Park, in Exning, near Newmarket. Picture: Google Maps

The company said the current bid preserves employment at the site for up to 10 workers during the week, while allowing for public worship on Sundays between 9.30am and 2pm.

The service would include a prayer session, bible studies, live praise and worship, preaching and refreshments.

Exning Parish Council has, however, objected to the plans on the grounds of noise, poor parking provision and the site being inappropriate for worship use.

Two residents reiterated similar concerns.

Allwood Associates said it had found no other suitable or available sites within, or on the edge of, the town centre able to cater for the requirements of the church.

A marketing exercise was carried out between June 2022 and September 2023, which resulted in no viable interest to lease or buy the site for office use.

A statement from Allwood Associates said City of Faith Church, the new tenant, would use the space for administration Monday to Friday between 10am and 3pm.

Officers have recommended the plans for approval, subject to conditions.