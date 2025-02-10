A village pub has been given permission to convert a home into six extra hotel rooms.

Philip Turner applied to West Suffolk Council to convert Ashton Gate, located at the back of The Packhorse Inn, in Bridge Street, Moulton, into hotel accommodation.

Ashton Gate was bought by the Chestnut Group as part of its original bedroom extension to the Copperfords site.

Ashton Gate, located at the back of The Packhorse Inn, in Bridge Street, Moulton, will be converted into hotel accommodation. Picture: Ross Waldron

The conservatory and side garage, added to the property after it was built, would be demolished and replaced with two small bedroom extensions.

The applicant said ongoing investment in rural hospitality businesses was crucial to their survival and sustainability, with the extra six rooms predicted to accommodate a further 1,890 people per year.

A further three jobs would be created thanks to the extension, adding to the 36-strong team.

The new accommodation site would add six parking spaces to its existing 43, which would include two electric car charging points and two disabled bays.

The extension would be accessed through the existing driveway at the pub, while the current driveway for Ashton Gate would be closed.

Although there were some concerns raised by the parish council as well as residents, including amenity, planners concluded impacts would be 'minor and not sufficiently detrimental' to warrant refusal.

The application was granted subject to conditions.