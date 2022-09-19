A village pub with a Thai twist has made a return under new ownership.

The Anchor, in Burwell near Newmarket, is now being run by Joe Baron, who has brought his experience and connections to Thai cuisine to his project to restore The Anchor to being a village pub.

“We felt that the previous owners were moving the pub in a food only direction, and one of the main sentiments we have heard from customers since opening on September 1, is that they are glad to have a village pub again,” said Joe.

The Anchor pub landlord Joe Baron with chef Son Pongnop. Picture: Mark Westley

“That’s been the aim since opening, but we also provide authentic Thai cuisine cooked by our specialist Thai chefs, cooking food as it would be eaten in Thailand, rather than it being Anglicised.”

Joe has had experience in the management of both pub settings and restaurants, having run a pub in Dorset, and having founded Thai Street Cafe in Newmarket and formerly been manager of Job’s Deli.

Taking pride in moving the pub back towards its roots while offering high quality food have fuelled a positive response from customers, but The Anchor’s new owner understands the challenges facing the industry and the importance of that support moving forward.

“We have a utilities crisis going on and when they told me the annual utilities bill for this pub I almost handed the keys back,” said Joe.

“While some people have said I’m crazy for choosing to take on a pub right now, the support and positivity from the locals has been amazing. So with the support of Burwell and the surrounding villages, we’ll do well.

“Even the local tradesmen we’ve hired have been kind when it comes to invoicing, so we’re very grateful to them. I think it shows how keen local people are to have their pub back.

“We have made a few changes to furniture and fittings since moving in but we’re looking to do a bigger refurb in the coming months to make the best use of the garden and patio area for summer events.

“The community spirit in Burwell is amazing, and to anyone who hasn’t been to The Anchor lately or thinks it’s just for fine dining, we’re now a village pub again.

“Come by, meet the team, have a drink. If you’d like some great food as well, we have that too.”