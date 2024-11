A road in a Suffolk village has been closed following a two-vehicle crash.

Police were called at 12.55pm to reports of a collision between two cars in Bury Road, Kentford, near Newmarket.

A Suffolk Police spokesperson said injuries have been reported but they are not believed to be serious.

Bury Road in Kentford has been closed after a crash between two cars. Picture: Google Maps/iStock

Road users have been advised to find alternative routes.