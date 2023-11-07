A village shop has changed hands after being run by the previous owners for over half a decade.

Cheveley Mace and Post Office, near Newmarket, was fronted by Harj and Jin Dosanjh for seven years, but they have now decided to focus on other investment opportunities.

In a sale managed by Christie & Co, the store will be taken over by Harry Sidhu, an experienced postmaster who adds the premises to two of his other successful stores.

Cheveley Mace and Post Office, near Newmarket, has been sold by brothers Harj and Jin Dosanjh after seven years. Picture: Google Maps

The traditional convenience store is in the heart of the local community and benefits from loyal trade.

Harj and Jin said: “We decided to sell the business after several years to focus on other investment opportunities. We have every confidence the buyers will continue to grow the business and support the local community.

The shop is located in High Street and is just across the road from the village’s Red Lion pub.

New vendor Harry Sidhu said: “We are pleased to acquire this business and add it to our portfolio.

“We are looking forward to familiarising ourselves with the residents before looking to implement new ideas.”

Both parties thanked Christie and Co for their assistance with the sale, handled by Senior Business Agent Lewis Last.

Lewis said: “I am really pleased for my seller Harj and is wife, who for many years have taken a very hands-on approach with the store.

“For the short term, I understand they will be taking a break before looking at future investments and projects – I wish them all the best.

“There is potential for the new owners to grow the turnover, whether it be a shop re-design, further promotional stock, or extending the opening hours.

“I am excited to see the new buyers implement their ideas and look forward to catching up with them in the future.”