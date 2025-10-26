As November, the traditional month of remembrance draws closer, residents of a Fenland village remain furious that its most sacred site will they believe be desecrated by the building of a massive solar farm.

The field is where 12 heroic airmen laid down their lives to save Isleham from being destroyed by their stricken bomber.

The US Air Force Boeing B-50 Super Fortress had taken off on October 13 from nearby RAF Lakenheath, laden with 16 500lb bombs, on a practice flight to Heligoland, Germany. But a fire broke out shortly after take-off and US pilot George Ingham, 27, faced a life or death choice – steer the flaming aircraft away from Isleham and sacrifice his and his crew’s lives, or bail out and destroy the village.

The field in Isleham which is the last resting place of the bomber crew who sacrificed their lives to save the village

A huge crash and explosion ensued which, according to news reports at the time, could be felt more than 12 miles away.

Aside from a few relatively minor injuries and damage to some buildings in the village from the aftershock, Isleham was largely unharmed and residents remain forever indebted to the bravery of the 12-strong crew, who all perished.

Last year, villagers held memorial events to mark the 75th anniversary of the crash.

The crashed Boeing B-50 Super Fortress which had taken off from nearby RAF Lakenheath

Over the intervening decades they have preserved the field where the crew lost their lives as a mark of lasting respect and gratitude for their heroic actions.

But after government energy minister Ed Miliband approved Sunnica’s plan for a huge sprawling 15-mile solar farm just days after taking office and against the recommendation of the Examining Authority which, after months of public hearings, said the scheme should not go ahead, they fear the land will be desecrated.

The only concession made by the developers is a promise to leave a square in the field free of solar panels and to install a plaque in memory of the airmen.

“This field is a war grave,” said Dr Catherine Judkins, chairman of the Say No to Sunnica community group.

“It’s hugely disrespectful to want to develop over it, especially when we know that buried remains still exist due to the severe explosion and widespread scatter after the crash.

“Relatives still come out to the site to pay respects. What will they think when they find it so heartlessly drill piled into and covered over with solar panels and inverters, fenced off and hidden?”