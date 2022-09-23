Villagers have renewed their calls for safety measures to combat speeding drivers after part of a flint wall was destroyed when it was hit by a car just 18 months after another section of the wall had been damaged in another crash.

Tim Froggett, who lives just 100 yards away from the scene of the crash close to the crossroads in Moulton, near Newmarket, said: “Once again, a car travelling from Warren Hill direction has failed to stop. You can see where it mounted the curb and effectively left the ground, toppling a large section of wall at eye level. Various bits of car debris remain.

“The entrance to the village hall where the playgroup is hosted is literally feet away from where there have now been two serious incidents in a short space of time.

Moulton resident Tim Froggett has called for speed reduction measures

“Moulton is plagued by high speed motoring. An urgent investigation of how road safety can be improved is necessary.

“Clearly speed bumps as you approach the village from Newmarket direction would be a help, I think. Though of course, you can never mitigate completely against reckless drivers.”

Cllr Dave Almond, chairman of Moulton Parish Council, said: “We’ve been concerned about speeding for some time and have had laboured discussions with Suffolk County Council and the highways authorities.

“We are very concerned. Speeding in the village is something we are trying very hard to address, along with traffic.

“We find we are often trying to wade through treacle in terms of being constantly told what we can’t do, instead of what we can.”

Part of the wall, which borders a house close to the crossroads at The Street and Moulton Road, in Moulton, was left strewn across its owner’s garden after a black Kia driven by a man in his 20s, left the road just before 1am on Wednesday and hit the top of the wall around two metres off the ground.

Police confirmed the road was blocked for more than an hour before being reopened at 2.15am, with the driver having chosen to attend the hospital without the need for an ambulance, to treat his minor injuries.

A section of the wall had only been repaired earlier this summer after the previous collision, which came despite residents and local councils campaigning for speed reduction measures at the crossroads.