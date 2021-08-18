Exning sale trail raises almost £500 for good causes
Visitors to Exning enjoyed seeking out bargains at Saturday’s second village sale trail.
With maps to help them find each of the 24 stalls there was a wide variety of items on offer including home baking, photographs and greetings cards, plants, soaps and cosmetics and miscellaneous goods.
On a warm day, the refreshment stall in the Church Hall did a roaring trade as villagers were joined by visitors from further afield who had seen the event advertised.
Each stallholder had paid a fee to be registered and to feature on the map showing their location and what they were selling.
“I think everyone enjoyed it,” said organiser Jan Lovegrove. “There was a very nice atmosphere and after a year when everything had to be called off, this was a good way to bring people together again.”
There was also a profit of £478 to be shared between two causes. St Martin’s Church, in Exning, will receive £200 and the Pancreatic Cancer Centre, in Cambridge, will get £278 to mark the treatment received there by Sally Pascall, wife of church warden John, who has celebrated the tenth anniversary of her recovery.
