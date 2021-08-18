Visitors to Exning enjoyed seeking out bargains at Saturday’s second village sale trail.

With maps to help them find each of the 24 stalls there was a wide variety of items on offer including home baking, photographs and greetings cards, plants, soaps and cosmetics and miscellaneous goods.

On a warm day, the refreshment stall in the Church Hall did a roaring trade as villagers were joined by visitors from further afield who had seen the event advertised.

Charity Sale Train in Exning.

Each stallholder had paid a fee to be registered and to feature on the map showing their location and what they were selling.

“I think everyone enjoyed it,” said organiser Jan Lovegrove. “There was a very nice atmosphere and after a year when everything had to be called off, this was a good way to bring people together again.”

There was also a profit of £478 to be shared between two causes. St Martin’s Church, in Exning, will receive £200 and the Pancreatic Cancer Centre, in Cambridge, will get £278 to mark the treatment received there by Sally Pascall, wife of church warden John, who has celebrated the tenth anniversary of her recovery.

Charity Sale Train in Exning.

Read more: All the latest news from Suffolk

Read more: All the latest news from Newmarket