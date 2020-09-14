A village volunteer has turned her local station just outside Newmarket into a haven for wildlife full of plants and including items which hold special memories for her and others who have donated them.

Sue Park, of Dullingham, is taking the village on a green journey, getting them involved in wildlife- friendly schemes at the village station and even creating a small pond, believed to the first at a rail station anywhere in the country.

She has encouraged local people to donate their compostable waste to help improve the soil and some have even donated materials and flowers to help with the project.

Dullingham station (42153403)

“I’ve planted lavender and foxgloves and installed some donated bird boxes and insect houses, so it was also important to create a source of water for the birds and insects to ensure they could thrive here. Now plants are growing in the pond and we even had some frogspawn in there,” said Sue.

“Thanks to a local farmer who donated four white butler sinks, we’ve also been able to put in more plants on the platform too. The station is really special to the people that live here. Many residents can remember their grandfathers working at the station, one who even campaigned to save it during the Beeching era of closures.

“I found a Peace rose growing here, many were planted after the war and I wondered if it had a special meaning to someone. Another donated the bird bath from her late mother’s garden and I have planted fuschias from my late father’s garden, so whenever we come here we are surrounded by memories and it is a lovely place to sit quietly and reflect.”

Dullingham station (42153407)

Sue also has plans to involve local people even more in the future through a project to create some mosaics at the station depicting local wildlife.

Alan Neville, from Greater Anglia, said: “We are very grateful to Sue and the community at Dullingham for the amazing work they are doing and, as people return to the station for work and leisure, they will notice the difference.”

Read more: All the latest news from Suffolk

Read more: All the latest news from Newmarket