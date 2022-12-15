A Newmarket town councillor who has been out in Ukraine helping with the volunteer effort says he has been humbled by the efforts of ordinary people fighting to save their country.

Douglas Hall arrived home in Newmarket on Tuesday after two weeks working in a volunteer kitchen and driving vehicles which had been donated to the relief effort from Poland to Ukraine.

“I have met many dozens of Ukrainians, wives, daughters, as well as men, both those serving in the military and those working full and part-time to keep the kitchen running 24/7 so the troops fighting on the front line are fed with nutritious meals,” he said.

Douglas Hall, left, helped out in the Frontline Kitchen in Ukraine

“Every single one of them has been unfailingly welcoming and friendly to this naive Englishman who has never previously stood up for a cause in his entire life.”

Mr Hall made his way to Ukraine by flying to Vienna, in Austria, and then getting a train through Hungary to Ukraine, which took 19 hours.

“I didn’t realise it when I first arrived in Lviv, but this has been a life-changing experience for me,” he said.

“It has finally given my life real meaning. I can think of no nobler cause to fight for.

“The Ukrainians are so grateful that we put our lives on hold, and I’m sure they all think we’re mad, to support their country in the midst of this brutal and bloody

war, whilst Russia commits war crimes daily.”

He worked in the Frontline Kitchen run by volunteers, including a woman of 80, where they cook food before drying it out, packing it and giving it to soldiers who are fighting on the front line.

They also make candles out of rolled up cardboard, paraffin and wax, which burn for eight hours and provide light for soldiers and a way of heating their food.

“Some of them have been fighting now for nine months without a break and this food and the work of the volunteers who have stayed behind to provide it for them, means everything to them,” he said.

While in Ukraine Mr Hall said that he had visited a town north of Kyiv where there was not a single resident who did not have

a relative who had been killed in the

conflict.

Together with a group of volunteers, he took a bus from Ukraine to Poznan in neighbouring Poland where they picked up six four-wheel drive vehicles which had been donated, and then drove them back to Ukraine, a journey which took 22 hours, often on damaged and unlit roads.

“There were many hold-ups along the way including around six hours at the border and at military checkpoints. It was very, very tiring and I nearly crashed at least once but we got there in the end, “ said Mr Hall.

Mr Hall said he hoped to return to Ukraine and wanted to try to raise enough money to buy a vehicle to take out there.