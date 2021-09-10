Voters will head to the polls at the end of this month to decide which candidates will fill vacant council seats at West Row, Beck Row, Soham and Newmarket.

The by-elections in West Row and Beck Row, which will take place throughout the day on September 30, have been announced due to the death in June of John Smith, West Row parish councillor and West Suffolk district councillor for The Rows Ward.

In West Row and Beck Row, residents will be voting to elect the new district councillor, while the electorate in West Row will also be choosing a new parish councillor.

By-elections are taking place later this month.

The resignation of Newmarket town councillor and Labour representative Yasemin Fitzgerald in July has also triggered a by-election on September 30 for the position of town councillor for the Studlands Ward.

Yasemin had been co-opted on to the council in December 2019, but had to stand down in July due to other obligations.

A new East Cambridgeshire district councillor will also be elected for the Soham North Ward on September 23, with Liberal Democrat Victoria Charlesworth having vacated one of the two seats within the ward.

The other is occupied by Liberal Democrat Alec Jones.

West Suffolk Council is putting arrangements in place to help electors stay safe at its six polling stations which will be open from 7am to 10pm on the day of voting.

Voters also have the option to apply to vote by post or by proxy if they feel more comfortable doing so, and can download applications or find out more information at www.westsuffolk.gov.uk/elections.

Read more: All the latest news from Newmarket

Read more: All the latest news from Suffolk