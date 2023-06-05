A Suffolk restaurant will close its doors for good after a surprise announcement.

The Waffle Hut in Fred Archer Way, Newmarket, said in a Facebook post today: “Very upset to have to announce that The Waffle Hut is having to take the back seat and will from this day no longer be open.

“I want to say thank you all for the support you have given us and also a massive thank you to all the team for making it a reality.”

The Waffle Hut announced its closure on Facebook

The restaurant serves savoury and sweet waffles, including its ‘Avo Good Day’ topped with crushed avocado and ‘The Oreoooginal’, topped with oreo-based treats.