Residents of a road overgrown with weeds have been left questioning how the pavements have been left to become such an eyesore.

Edgeborough Close, in Kentford near Newmarket, has become home to a host of thriving weeds, including buddleia, violas, goldenrod and mullein, with some of the plants now waist-high.

“Almost every visitor on our road says they’ve never seen anything like it and asks if we’ve stopped paying our Council Tax,” said resident Carly Allison.

Harry Allison, who lives in Edgeborough Close, cycles past some of the overgrown weeds

“The answer to that is no, we are all paying our Council Tax, but for the second year in a row we have been either forgotten or deliberately missed by the council contractors who have left our road to turn in to an overgrown jungle.

“A wide variety of plants grow very happily along the side of the pavement, some of which are now waist height. While these are attractive plants in the right place, I am sure anyone would agree that the way these plants have been allowed to invade our road is unbelievable.

“They are also a trip hazard and being an estate of bungalows with many elderly residents, I am surprised they have been allowed to get so big.

“I also find it strange how we have been singled out as just around the corner on Moulton Avenue and near the Post Office there are no problems with overgrown pavements. In fact, it is clear to see where the maintenance of the road starts and ends.

“We have had the two strips of grass that run right alongside the offending area mowed at least twice since the spring but still no one has cleared the plants. I have not seen anywhere else in Newmarket or the surrounding areas like it.

“A few of our neighbours have contacted the council about it and been fobbed off completely and one had to wait two weeks for any kind of acknowledgement to their enquiry.”

A spokesman for Suffolk Highways said: “We carry out weed treatments on our pavements and road channels where weeds are growing, twice a year. Once the weeds have been treated with the solution, it will take around two weeks for the solution to take effect.

“Edgeborough Close, in Kentford, received its second treatment during week commencing 29 August. We will arrange a re-inspection to see if another treatment is required.”