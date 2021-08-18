Newmarket’s second Summer Nights Walk has given a boost of more than £3,000 to good causes in the town.

Organised by Newmarket Charitable Foundation, formerly known as Newmarket Festival, the event started at The Severals with a warm-up routine from Jazzercize before the 130 walkers were sent on their way by Michael O’Hagan, chairman of the walk’s committee.

They set off on a 10k route which took them across the Side Hill and Warren Hill gallops before a stroll through the the grounds of Tattersalls, including the world famous sales ring.

The charity walk has become a popular event.

The walkers crossed from Queensbury Road to Hamilton Road, Willie Snaith Road and Fordham Road for their return to the starting point.

“It was a beautiful evening with a great sunset,” said Ali Price of the Foundation.

“It was our first event since Covid and in that time we have managed the Newmarket Covid Fund and have continued to make payments to organisations including the food bank.”

As the foundation sets about rebuilding its funds, a sporting dinner with international rugby union referee Nigel Owens at the Bedford Lodge Hotel is already sold out, but a festive fancy dress fun run to take place on December 5 will be launched next month.

Any organisation which is still struggling for Covid-related reasons may qualify for financial help from the foundation which will be holding one of its quarterly reviews at the beginning of September to consider applications for funds from any local causes. Contact Ali Price at

www.thenewmarketfestival.co.uk

