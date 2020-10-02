A police day of action in Newmarket last week saw a wanted man and a drink driver arrested by police.

Suffolk Police carried out the operation on Friday, with a view to 'disrupt and frustrate the activities of criminals'.

Officers from the Roads and Armed Policing Team, Road Casualty Reduction Team and Sentinel Team conducted 47 vehicle searches at the George Lambton playing fields in the town.

Further speed checks and searches were carried out by Gangmasters, the Labour Abuse Authority, Trading Standards and the Safety Camera Team.

One man was arrested on suspicion of drink driving while a second man was found to be wanted in connection with burglary and theft.

A total of 44 traffic offences were recorded, including drivers having been found not wearing a seatbelt, having tinted windows, having illegal registration plates and having no insurance.

Four vehicle defect rectification notices were also issued and two vehicles were seized during the course of the day.

Acting Inspector Barry Abbott, of the Roads and Armed Policing Team, said: "The importance of these days of action to improving the safety of our road network across Suffolk has been clearly demonstrated once again, with 40 vehicles out of 47 found to be committing an offence of some description.

"It was also pleasing to arrest an individual who is wanted in connection with a number of offences, as the operation aims to not only identify vehicles which are illegal or with defects, but also disrupt the activities of criminals using the road network.

"We will continue hold these operations across the county on a regular basis, both to target anyone who may be travelling through Suffolk to commit crimes, but also to remove unsafe vehicles and people driving illegally, making our roads and county as a whole safer for everyone.”

Tim Passmore, Police and Crime Commissioner for Suffolk, said: "Once again these days of action have proved their worth. I am a great supporter of this multi-agency approach and I’m very pleased to see these excellent results.

"It amazes and alarms me to see how many vehicles on our roads are not fit for purpose, but I hope the publicity around these operations will make people think twice before taking to our roads in an unsafe vehicle or unfit to drive.

"I’d like to remind all road-users that our roads policing officers out across the county day-in, day-out enforcing the fatal four and disrupting criminal activity. They’re doing a great job and I thank them all.”

